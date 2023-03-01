Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Raleigh community retail center with grocery anchor trades

CHARLOTTE, Feb. 28, 2023 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Wakefield Crossing, a 75,927-square-foot, grocery-anchored community retail center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

JLL represented the seller, and Wakefield Wellons, LLC acquired the asset.

Constructed in 2001, the 95-percent-occupied Wakefield Crossing is anchored by a Food Lion, which has operated at this location since 2001 and represents 50% of the total GLA. Additional tenants include Tuesday Morning, Subway, Dante's Italiano, Wakefield Tavern and Wake Health Medical Group. The center receives approximately 791,000 visits annually.

Wakefield Crossing is located at 13200 Falls of Neuse Rd. in a main retail corridor within the Raleigh submarket of Wake Forest. It benefits from high traffic counts with 19,500 vehicles per day passing along Falls of Neuse Road per day. The property is positioned within 30 miles of the area's top demand drivers, including Research Triangle Park, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Duke University, NC State University and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Senior Director Tom Kolarczyk.

"Demand for grocery-anchored shopping centers continues to outpace supply," said Kolarczyk. "Wakefield Crossing was no exception as we received double-digit offers in a condensed marketing timeline. The buyer is adding a wonderful asset to their portfolio and should benefit from the robust growth in Raleigh and Wake Forest."

