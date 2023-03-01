Advanced search
JONES LANG LASALLE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
02/28Transcript : Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
02/28Jones Lang Lasalle : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Raleigh community retail center with grocery anchor trades

03/01/2023 | 12:38am EST
CHARLOTTE, Feb. 28, 2023 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Wakefield Crossing, a 75,927-square-foot, grocery-anchored community retail center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

JLL represented the seller, and Wakefield Wellons, LLC acquired the asset.

Constructed in 2001, the 95-percent-occupied Wakefield Crossing is anchored by a Food Lion, which has operated at this location since 2001 and represents 50% of the total GLA. Additional tenants include Tuesday Morning, Subway, Dante's Italiano, Wakefield Tavern and Wake Health Medical Group. The center receives approximately 791,000 visits annually.

Wakefield Crossing is located at 13200 Falls of Neuse Rd. in a main retail corridor within the Raleigh submarket of Wake Forest. It benefits from high traffic counts with 19,500 vehicles per day passing along Falls of Neuse Road per day. The property is positioned within 30 miles of the area's top demand drivers, including Research Triangle Park, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Duke University, NC State University and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Senior Director Tom Kolarczyk.

"Demand for grocery-anchored shopping centers continues to outpace supply," said Kolarczyk. "Wakefield Crossing was no exception as we received double-digit offers in a condensed marketing timeline. The buyer is adding a wonderful asset to their portfolio and should benefit from the robust growth in Raleigh and Wake Forest."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 05:35:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
