LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it recapitalized an approximately 25,000-square-foot content and entertainment studio in Los Angeles, CA, paying off bridge financing and preferred equity investors.

JLL represented the borrower, Mack Sennett Studios, in securing a $7,500,000 loan from a foreign-based bank with regional offices throughout the United States.

Located in the Arts District of Los Angeles, the property benefits from credit tenancy and a massive boost in content creation seen since the start of the pandemic. The Arts District is a fiercely original, urban neighborhood situated on the eastside of Downtown Los Angeles, bordered by the Los Angeles River and walking distance to Union Station and City Hall. The district is home to galleries, restaurants, creative office space, live/work lofts and upscale condos, and its streets are rich in character with a hip urban vibe. The Arts District is one of the most filmed locations in the world, hosting as many as 800 filming days a year. The location is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand content and entertainment production clusters in the nation.

The JLL Capital Markets Advisory team was led by Managing Director Matt Stewart, Associate Ace Sudah and Analyst Jacob Michael.

"While navigating alongside the resolution of writer and actor strikes and through a highly unpredictable interest rate environment, we were able to structure a creative solution that achieved our client's objectives," said Stewart.

"We are happy to have successfully executed our business plan in just under a year during a turbulent entertainment and property market. We are opportunistic about the sector and our looking to expand our portfolio of mid-sized Content and Entertainment Studios with our strategic partners," said Myles Rogg, Managing Partner of Mack Sennett Studios.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom.

Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. ("JLL") is a real estate broker licensed with the California Department of Real Estate, license #01223413.