SEATTLE, June 6, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged refinancing for Fairwinds Rio Rancho, a three-story, 220-unit independent living and assisted living community located in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

JLL represented the borrower, Lytle Enterprises, and secured the five-year, fixed-rate loan through a life insurance company.



Embodying the appeal of living in a highly-amenitized community, the property features lounges, a theater, laundry facilities and outside patio areas and gardens. The property's prime location within the Albuquerque MSA provides proximity to Route 528, Rio Rancho Center, as well as nearby public parks. Located at 920 Riverview Dr., Fairwinds Rio Rancho totals 211,213 square feet, was built in 1997 and renovated in 2019.



The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Senior Director Alanna Ellis, Senior Managing Directors Jay Wagner and Aaron Rosenzweig and Associate Alex Sheaffer.

