ATLANTA, June 19, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Johns Creek Town Center, a 303,297-square-foot grocery-anchored power center in Johns Creek, Georgia, one of Atlanta's most sought-after submarkets.

JLL represented the seller, and Big V Property Group acquired the asset.



Located at 3630 Peachtree Parkway in Suwannee, Georgia, the retail center is in the heart of one of Atlanta's top submarkets. The property also benefits from other demand drivers such as being surrounded by prestigious country club communities, top tier school systems, well-maintained local parks and affluent demographics.



Built in 2001, the property rests on a 31.7-acre site and is 99.7% leased with a diverse tenant mix, including Sprouts Farmers Market, HomeGoods, Michaels, Market by Macy's, Kohl's, PetSmart, ULTA and more.



The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Director Jim Hamilton, Managing Director Brad Buchanan and Vice President Andrew Kahn.



"Looking ahead, due to the retail sector's high levels of occupancy and its undersupply of new development, we are confident that current owners and investors are poised to capitalize upon the sector's strong fundamentals and long-term rent growth," said Hamilton.



