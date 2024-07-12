LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged the sale of 19949 Kendall Dr., a fully leased, Class A industrial building totaling 104,500 square feet in San Bernardino, California.

JLL worked on behalf of the sellers, Bixby Land Company and a global investment manager, and procured the buyer, Overton Moore Properties (OMP).

Currently leased to a single-tenant, the property was built in 2008 and is situated on 5.07 acres, offering 30-foot clear heights, 15 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, an ESFR sprinkler system and a fully secured 140-foot truck court with multiple points of access.

Additionally, the property is located within the ultra-core Inland Empire, which has exceptionally low vacancy, strong and continuous rent growth, overwhelming tenant demand and high barriers to entry. This strategic location also provides tenants with access to Southern California's massive growing population, major transportation corridors and critical distribution and logistics hubs.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Directors Mark Detmer and Patrick Nally, Managing Director Ryan Sitov and Senior Director Evan Moran. The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team was led by Executive Managing Director Kevin Mackenzie and Senior Managing Director Brian Torp. The Inland Empire Markets Team was led by Executive Managing Directors Mike McCrary, Patrick Wood and Senior Managing Directors Ruben Goodsell and Jeff Bellitti.

