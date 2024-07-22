MIAMI, July 22, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today the sale of Primark at Imeson Park, a newly delivered 550,243-square-foot cross-dock industrial facility located within Jacksonville's premier logistics park.

JLL represented the seller, VanTrust Real Estate, while INDUS Realty Trust acquired the property.

Built in 2024, the distribution center offers a state-of-the-art design, including 40-foot clear heights, 99 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and 175 trailer parking stalls. The property is also fully leased to Primark, one of the largest clothing retailers in Europe, with the highest sales by volume in the U.K. and a growing presence in the U.S. This lease marks Primark's second distribution center in the U.S. and first distribution center in Florida with products arriving through JaxPort.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Director John Huguenard, Managing Director Luis Castillo, Senior Director Cody Brais and Associate Taylor Osborne.

"We are proud to have facilitated this deal on behalf of VanTrust Real Estate," said Huguenard. "Primark at Imeson Park presented a unique opportunity to acquire a newly constructed Class A industrial building in one of Jacksonville's strongest submarkets leased to a global retailer actively seeking to expand its presence in the United States."

