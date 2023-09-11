ATLANTA, Sept. 11, 2023 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Trowbridge Crossing, a 62,558-square-foot, Publix-anchored shopping center located in the highly sought-after Atlanta submarket of Sandy Springs, Georgia.

JLL represented the seller, InvenTrust Properties Corp., and procured the buyer, FrostPoint Capital.

The center is anchored by a high-performing Publix, which has operated over 25 years at the center and represents approximately 61% of GLA. Shop tenants include T Mobile, North Springs Animal Clinic, Erawan Organic Thai, Domino's, USPS, Luxy Nails, Hong Kong City and UPS. The property's average tenure exceeds 21 years with a limited rollover over the next several years.

Located at 7525 Roswell Rd. NE, the center benefits from its proximity to the Central Perimeter submarket, which includes 23.7 million square feet of Class A Office Space and 135,000 employees. Trowbridge Crossing is also sits on a highly trafficked corridor of Roswell Rd, with direct access and visibility to over 30,000 vehicles passing the property each day. Within three miles of the property is a population of 94,953 with an average household income of $155,280, providing an affluent and dense customer base for tenants of the center.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets team was led by Senior Managing Director Jim Hamilton, Managing Director Brad Buchanan, Vice President Andrew Michols and Analyst Anton Serafini.

