  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
174.46 USD   +3.65%
02/28JONES LANG LASALLE INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/28Transcript : Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2023
CI
02/28Jones Lang Lasalle : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Sale of grocery-anchored retail center in Philadelphia MSA closes

03/01/2023 | 12:38am EST
Philadelphia, Feb. 28, 2023 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of the 124,626-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center located in New Britain, Bucks County, Pennsylvania within the Philadelphia MSA.

JLL represented the seller, Federal Realty Investment Trust, and Milbrook Properties Ltd acquired the asset.

Built in 1990 and renovated in 2022, the 91-percent-occupied Town Center of New Britain is anchored by Giant, the dominant regional grocer in Bucks County. With nearly 20 years year of existing tenure already, Giant recently executed a 10-year extension in conjunction with a store expansion into an adjacent vacancy. Giant is complimented by strong co-tenancy including Rite Aid, Dollar Tree, Verizon Wireless, Auto Zone and many other regional and national tenants.

Situated at 426 Town Center at a signalized intersection along the highly trafficked Route 202, the property is set in an ideal suburban infill and affluent location within the Philadelphia MSA, featuring 23 stores and 625 parking spaces. Within a five-mile radius of the property is a population of over 99,285 and average household income of over $137,000.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Christopher Munley and Jim Galbally and Managing Director Colin Behr.

"It was a pleasure to work on this assignment with first class organizations in Federal Realty and Milbrook Properties. The collaborative and professional nature of both teams allowed for an exceptionally well executed transactional process," stated Munley.

"This continues to highlight the attractiveness of the shopping center sector. With a best-in-class grocer in Giant, this asset drew a lot of attention from the market," stated Behr.

"Well-positioned retail shopping centers continue to be the one of the most liquid asset classes within commercial real estate. We expect this trend to continue as investor demand remains exceptionally strong and retail fundamentals continue to outperform," stated Galbally.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 05:35:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
