Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Sale of grocery-anchored retail center in suburban Dallas closes

DALLAS, June 12, 2023 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Independence Square, a 140,218-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center located in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas.

JLL represented the seller. Head Capital Partners acquired the asset.

Built in 1977 and renovated in 2005, the 94-percent-leased center is grocery-anchored by a high-performing Tom Thumb that comprises 31% of the total rentable area and has operated as the anchor for 45 years. Tom Thumb's parent company, Albertsons, is the second-largest supermarket chain in North America, with over 2,300 stores total and 65 stores in Texas. Additional tenants include Oscar Nail Lounge, Cookies by Design, Great Clips, Little Greek Restaurant, Frost Bank, Jersey Mike's and Workout Anytime. The property receives approximately 850,000 visits every year.

Located at 3100 Independence Pkwy., Independence Square sits at a high traffic intersection within a dense neighborhood population. The property caters to over 127,000 residents within three miles with an average household income of over $130,000, which is 20% above the Dallas-Fort Worth average. The center is also adjacent to heavy daytime traffic generators, including Plano High School to the south and four surrounding elementary schools in every direction. Additionally, it is just 35 minutes from Downtown Dallas and 15 minutes from the Legacy office submarket.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets team was led by Senior Managing Directors Chris Gerard and Barry Brown, Director Erin Lazarus and Associate Ben Esterer.

