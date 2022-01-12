Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Sale of historic hotel in Portland, Maine closes

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 -JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of The Press Hotel, Autograph Collection, a 110-key historic hotel in Portland, Maine.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Fathom Companies. KHP Capital Partners acquired the asset.

Once known as the Gannett Building, home of the historic headquarters of the Portland Press Herald, the building was restored as The Press Hotel, Autograph Collection featuring 110 traditional guest rooms and suites inspired by 1920's writers offices. The hotel amenities include a fitness center, art gallery and on-site dining at UNION Restaurant featuring locally sourced New England fare and Inkwell coffee bar.

Located in the heart of Portland Maine's historic Old Port District, the hotel is surrounded by major downtown employers, local boutiques, art galleries, coffee shops, local breweries, live music venues and countless dining options.

