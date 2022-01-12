Log in
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Sale of historic hotel in Portland, Maine closes

01/12/2022
BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 -JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of The Press Hotel, Autograph Collection, a 110-key historic hotel in Portland, Maine.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Fathom Companies. KHP Capital Partners acquired the asset.

Once known as the Gannett Building, home of the historic headquarters of the Portland Press Herald, the building was restored as The Press Hotel, Autograph Collection featuring 110 traditional guest rooms and suites inspired by 1920's writers offices. The hotel amenities include a fitness center, art gallery and on-site dining at UNION Restaurant featuring locally sourced New England fare and Inkwell coffee bar.

Located in the heart of Portland Maine's historic Old Port District, the hotel is surrounded by major downtown employers, local boutiques, art galleries, coffee shops, local breweries, live music venues and countless dining options.

JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group has completed more transactions than any other hotels and hospitality real estate advisor over the last five years, totaling $83 billion worldwide. The group's 350-strong global team in over 20 countries also closed more than 7,350 advisory, valuation and asset management assignments. Our hotel valuation, brokerage, asset management and consultancy services have helped more hotel investors, owners and operators achieve high returns on their assets than any other real estate advisor in the world.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 18:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 909 M - -
Net income 2021 883 M - -
Net Debt 2021 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 121 M 13 121 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float -
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 259,99 $
Average target price 323,83 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-3.47%13 121
CBRE GROUP, INC.-2.98%34 530
KE HOLDINGS INC.14.07%27 331
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-7.22%14 826
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-12.44%7 583
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-4.02%6 313