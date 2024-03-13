MORRISTOWN, March 13, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it closed the sale of a 200+-unit, garden-style multi-housing community located in New York State.

JLL worked exclusively on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Directors Steve Simonelli, Jose Cruz and Mike Oliver, Managing Director Marion Jones, Director Elizabeth DeVesty, Associate Austin Pierce and Senior Analyst Shaelyn Nuckel.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.