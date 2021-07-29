Log in
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Sale of new multi-housing community in Arlington closes

07/29/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C., July 29, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of and arranged acquisition financing for Alexan Earl, a 333-unit, trophy-quality, multi-housing community in the suburban Washington, D.C. community of Arlington, Virginia.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Trammell Crow Residential and a leading global real estate investment advisor. A private company acquired the property. Additionally, working on behalf of the new owner, JLL secured the five-year, floating-rate loan with Mesa West Capital, LLC.

The Alexan Earl is a brand new, best-in-class community featuring studio, one- and two-bedroom residential units averaging 827 square feet across two buildings and 3,396 square feet of retail. In-home features include stylish kitchens, quartz countertops with full-height tile backsplashes, decorative kitchen lighting with dimmable island pendants and undercabinet lighting, movable and fixed islands, undermount sink with stylish pull-down faucet, hard-wood inspired laminate tile flooring and custom closets. Additionally, units have stainless steel appliances with hooded ranges, full-size washers and dryers and a tech-rich home with USB outlets and managed WiFi system. Building amenities include a heated rooftop pool with an indoor/outdoor bar; lush ground-level courtyard; two state-of-the-art fitness centers; social clubroom with bar, tv, billiards and a music room; complimentary WiFi in all shared spaces, 24/7 concierge services and co-working space with private offices and collaboration booths.

Located just off Wilson Boulevard at 1122 North Hudson St., the Alexan Earl is a short walk to the Clarendon Metro Station (Silver and Orange Lines - with less than a 10-minute connection to the D.C. CBD and all of Northern Virginia) in Northern Virginia's premier live-work-play-learn neighborhood. The property, with a 96 Walk Score®, is surrounded by 28 million square feet of office and 3.3 million square feet of retail within a two-mile radius, bookended by the Rosslyn office employment hub, the nightlife, popular bars and restaurants in Clarendon, as well as the revitalized Market Commons and the resurging Ballston submarket redevelopments. The Rosslyn-Ballston ('R-B') Corridor is an ideal dual-commuter or roommate location, providing direct metro access (Orange/Silver Lines) to downtown DC CBD, R-B Corridor, Reston and Tysons Corner within a 20-minute commute.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Advisory team representing the seller included Senior Managing Directors Walter Coker and Brian Crivella and Directors Robert Jenkins and Bill Gribbin.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Placement team representing the borrower was led by Senior Directors Michael Cosby and Jimmy Conley and Senior Managing Directors Jamie Leachman and Andy Scott.

'The sale of Alexan Earl represented a unique opportunity for our buyer to get to an asset located in the coveted Rosslyn Ballston Corridor of Arlington,' Coker said. 'The sale and debt placement show a true team effort by both JLL debt and sales professionals to get this asset over the goal line, and we are very grateful to the seller and buyer teams for trusting us with such a high profile sales and debt assignment.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 16:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
