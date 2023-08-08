DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2023 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Eastchase Market, a 261,730-square-foot retail center located in Fort Worth, Texas.

JLL represented the seller in this transaction.

Built in 1995, Eastchase Market is 91.9-percent-occupied and features a WALT of 5.3 years.

Anchor tenants include AMC Theatres, Ross Dress for Less, Spec's, Big Lots, Harbor Freight Tools and Marshalls. Additionally, the center benefits from its shadow anchors, Target and Aldi. The property has received approximately three million visitors over past 12 months.

Situated at 1600 Eastchase Parkway, the property is strategically positioned along Interstate 30, one of the largest east-west thoroughfares in DFW, providing excellent visibility to nearly 150,00 VPD and unmatched access to the entire DFW Metroplex. Together, with Dallas and Arlington, Fort Worth contributes to the 4th largest MSA, totaling 7.6 million consumers. In addition, within a five-mile radius of the center is a population of 252,400, 8.5 million square feet of office inventory, 41,600 multi-housing units, 99,000 households and $5.7 billion in spending power.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets team was led by Senior Managing Director Adam Howells, Senior Managing Director Barry Brown and Analyst Cole Sutter.

