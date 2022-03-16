Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Sale of upscale active adult community near Austin closes

03/16/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, March 15, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Northstar Georgetown, a 210-unit, upscale, low-rise active adult community in Georgetown, Texas.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Chalk Hill Ventures. A joint venture between Bain Capital Real Estate and Capitol Seniors Housing acquired the property.

Completed in 2021, Northstar Georgetown is an age restricted (55+) community comprising of one- and two-bedroom units averaging 1,016 square feet. Apartment amenities include walk-in showers and soaking tubs, private yards and balconies, private parking and garage spaces, full sized washers and dryers, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The resort style community offers a media center and theatre room, pool and spa, outdoor firepit with seating area, landscaped courtyards and pickleball and bocce ball courts.

Located on 11.51 acres at 2401 Westinghouse Rd., the community is positioned near Interstate 35 and State Highway 130, providing seamless connectivity to downtown Austin and the surrounding area. In addition, Northstar Georgetown is near local retail and entertainment centers, including Round Rock Premium Outlets, Georgetown Square, University Oaks Shopping Center, Inner Space Cavern and Dell Diamond Stadium. Also nearby is the Seton Medical Center, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center and Austin Community College, offering proximity to healthcare, higher education and employment hubs.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Directors Ryan McBride and Joe Dowdle, Director Zach Rigby and Senior Managing Director Sean Sorrell.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 21:49:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Park City high-street retail property sells
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $67M in refinancing secured for a Minnesota multi-housin..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL launches proptech valuation products Valorem and AVM
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $135.68M refinancing secured for Class A office in Downt..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Increased demand fuels Unilev Capital industrial acquisi..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of upscale active adult community near Austin close..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Prince George's County Public Schools builds on success ..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Industrial portfolio in Atlanta and Jacksonville markets..
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Charlotte-area regional shopping destination sells
PU
05:51pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $13.1M in refinancing secured for San Diego multi-housin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 990 M - -
Net income 2022 979 M - -
Net cash 2022 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 158 M 11 158 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float -
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 223,68 $
Average target price 302,50 $
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-16.95%11 158
CBRE GROUP, INC.-19.30%28 502
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-26.02%11 731
KE HOLDINGS INC.-54.97%10 845
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-32.25%5 818
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-16.59%5 436