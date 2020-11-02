Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : San Diego apartment community refinanced with a $10.25 Fannie Mae Green loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 10:40am EST

SAN DIEGO, October 28, 2020 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $10.25 million refinancing of Truax Lofts and Truax House, a newly constructed, 36-unit, modern residential community built with eco-friendly materials in San Diego's Bankers Hill neighborhood.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, San Diego-based Nakhshab Development & Design (NDD), to originate the 10-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae Green loan. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.

Truax Lofts consists of a new building with 26 units, and Traux House is a renovated, historic Craftsman with 10 additional units and a community room. Four units are very low-income units. Traux House was originally built in 1912 and served as the only hospice for AIDS patients during the epidemic. NDD restored the structure and developed the new building on an adjacent plot. Both projects were named for AIDS awareness and prevention leader Dr. Brad Truax and completed using eco-friendly and sustainable materials and finishes, including photovoltaic solar panels, LEED Gold design specifications, ENERGY STAR appliances and energy efficient fixtures. Community amenities include outdoor dining, barbecues and a movie screen; a firepit with lounge seating; garden; bike storage; and Webpass Internet.

Located at 2517 Union St. and 598 W. Laurel St., the property is on a private cul-de-sac in the heart of Bankers Hill, one of San Diego's premiere neighborhoods. The property is proximate to Little Italy, downtown and Balboa Park, in addition to providing prime views of San Diego Bay and Maple Canyon.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Placement team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Aldon Cole, Managing Director Chris Collins and Analyst Anthony Rosetta.

'This was a very competitive loan process, and Fannie Mae was ultimately able to maximize the loan proceeds we requested and came in with the lowest interest rate,' Collins said. 'We are very excited for the NDD team and pleased with the loan execution overall.'

JLL delivers multi-housing investors a full range of solutions through one diverse, integrated platform. The division employs approximately 400 professionals who provide comprehensive investment sales and disposition services with access to thousands of domestic and foreign investors. JLL is also one of the nation's largest affordable and conventional multi-housing and seniors housing lenders with comprehensive loan underwriting, asset management and loan servicing capabilities.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 15:39:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
10:45aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Two development parcels sell in a Boston-area ..
PU
10:40aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : San Diego apartment community refinanced with ..
PU
07:39aJONES LANG LASALLE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33aJONES LANG LASALLE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
07:31aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results
PR
10/30JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Oxford-Quadrum Venture Sells Luxury Apartment ..
PR
10/29JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Private investor picks up West Loop trophy off..
PU
10/29JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid Center co..
PU
10/29JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Lightstone funds industrial acquisition with $..
PU
10/29JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Prominent Connecticut Ave office/retail trades..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 379 M - -
Net income 2020 253 M - -
Net Debt 2020 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
Yield 2020 0,23%
Capitalization 5 844 M 5 844 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 135,50 $
Last Close Price 112,86 $
Spread / Highest target 55,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-35.17%5 844
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.95.30%20 163
CBRE GROUP, INC.-17.77%16 518
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION47.78%5 836
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.20.82%5 588
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.25.43%4 034
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group