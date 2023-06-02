Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-01 pm EDT
141.97 USD   +1.16%
12:43aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : San Diego retail center receives $12.05M in financing
PU
12:43aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Top lifestyle center in western Boston suburbs secures $190M in financing
PU
12:43aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : JLL advises general partners of Crow Holdings Capital Retail Funds and secures senior mortgage loan in a $1.8B retail portfolio recapitalization
PU
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : San Diego retail center receives $12.05M in financing

06/02/2023 | 12:43am EDT
IRVINE, June 1, 2023 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged the $12.05 million refinancing of Mission Promenade, a 105,700-square-foot, dual-grocery-anchored shopping center located within the San Diego area in Oceanside, California.

JLL represented the borrower, Milan Capital Management, to secure the ten-year loan through regional bank.

Built in 1972 and renovated in 1999, Mission Promenade is currently 97% occupied to a diverse mix of national and regional tenants. It is grocery-anchored by El Super, a Latino supermarket chain, as well as a grocery outlet, which combined account for roughly 59% of the total rentable square feet and 66% of the total net operating income. It is also anchored by a 22,000-square-foot dd's Discounts (part of Ross Dress for Less).

Situated at 1527-1547 Mission Ave., the center is located on an infill, 9.5-acre site along the primary commercial corridor of Mission Avenue. Set 1.1 miles from the intersection of the I-5 and CA-76, as well as 1.3 miles from the Pacific Ocean, the property is strategically positioned adjacent to major arterial transportation nodes that offer excellent accessibility to the Greater San Diego region, Orange County and the Inland Empire. Additionally, Mission Promenade is just 1.2 miles east of the Oceanside Transit Center, a major railway interchange serving both intercity and commuter services. Area demographics are robust, with a population of nearly 180,000 within a five-mile radius and a median household income of $75,600.

The JLL team that represented the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Jeff Sause and Managing Director John Chun.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 04:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 555 M - -
Net income 2023 538 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 781 M 6 781 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 103 300
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 141,97 $
Average target price 183,13 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara Cominelli CEO
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-10.92%6 781
CBRE GROUP, INC.-2.65%22 732
KE HOLDINGS INC.2.01%17 838
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-10.54%12 510
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.43.51%10 622
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION18.93%6 467
