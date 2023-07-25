ATLANTA, Jul. XX, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged sale of a seven-building, light industrial portfolio across infill Atlanta submarkets. The transaction is representative of continued investor interest in locations with high barriers to entry paired with limited new supply.

JLL and Wilson, Hull, & Neal represented the seller, funds managed by Rialto Capital , and procured the buyers.

The assets were built between 1970 and 1978 and have clear heights ranging from 16 to 22 feet across the portfolio. The properties are 95.6% leased to 23 tenants.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by Matt Wirth, Jim Freeman, Britton Burdette, Dennis Mitchell and Mitchell Townsend.

