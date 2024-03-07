DENVER, Mar. 7, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged the sale of Saltbox Denver - Park Hill, a newly renovated industrial building totaling 101,788 square feet in Denver, Colorado, located just north of the Colorado Blvd. and the I-70 interchange.

Situated at 4800 Dahlia St., Saltbox is a side-loading industrial building that is fully net leased to Saltbox. Saltbox offers digital commerce companies a flexible and tenant-ready office, warehousing and distribution solution to solve some of the most critical challenges e-commerce entrepreneurs face when starting, growing and scaling their businesses. The property sits on 5.5 acres, was built in 1959 and most recently renovated in 2021. Key features include 22-foot clear heights, 14 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors and 144 parking spaces.

Saltbox Denver sits in the heart of the I-70 East Corridor of Denver, an emerging area which has seen unrelenting residential and commercial growth over the last decade driven in part by the growth of the Denver International Airport. Major nearby employers include Denver International Airport, Buckley Air Force Base and Gaylord Rockies Resort.

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Director Rob Key and Managing Director Larry Thiel.

"4800 Dahlia is a highly functional asset in a location that continues to outperform the market in net absorption and rent growth. The co-warehousing concept of Saltbox has seen steady demand for its space and services, demonstrating the importance of this location from a pure logistics standpoint," said Key.

