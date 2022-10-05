Advanced search
02:42pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Single-tenant retail building in growing Atlanta area sells for $24.5M
PU
02:42pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Office buildings in thriving SouthPark submarket fetch $50.85M
PU
10/04Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Three-building industrial park near Austin sells
PU
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Single-tenant retail building in growing Atlanta area sells for $24.5M

10/05/2022 | 02:42pm EDT
ORLANDO, Oct. 5, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $24.5 million sale of a 216,251-square-foot, single-tenant retail building leased to a global discount department and grocery store tenant within Fayette Pavilion in the Atlanta-area community of Fayetteville, Georgia.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Nuveen Real Estate. A private investor acquired the asset.

The investment-grade and industry-leading tenant has occupied the building since 1996 and recently executed an early 10-year renewal, while initiating substantial renovations in 2020 to add a health services component to meet the needs of Fayetteville's growing population and uptick in customer volume. The store welcomes 2.1 million visitors annually and is part of Fayette Pavilion, a top 1% most-visited center in the U.S.

This high-performing store is situated at 125 Pavilion Pkwy., and the population within 15 miles is anticipated to increase an additional 6.1% before 2026, eventually housing nearly 815,000 residents. The property is located within five miles of Town at Trilith, a 235-acre mixed use development that includes 1,400 residences and is also directly connected to the world's second busiest airport in under 25 minutes.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Director Michael Brewster, Senior Director Whitaker Leonhardt and Senior Managing Director Jim Hamilton.

"We're talking about the largest retailer in the world. That sort of fame gives way for fierce competition to own a piece of their real estate-from both private investors and public REIT's," Brewster said. "Add to that a southeast location in an extremely dominant shopping center, down the street from where Marvel Studios is making the next blockbuster at Trilith…this was a special offering."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
