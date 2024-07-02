CHICAGO, July 2, 2024 - JLL announced today that it has hired LaWanda Savage-Henton as Americas Head of Client Sourcing and Procurement. In this role, she leads all client account operations and drives the Client Sourcing and Procurement platform for Work Dynamics, Project and Development Services and Property Management in the Americas region.

Based in Chicago, Savage-Henton is now responsible for managing interactions across multiple teams and businesses to deliver exceptional sourcing services to JLL clients in the Americas. She reports to Michael Raphael, JLL Chief Procurement Officer.

"We are thrilled to have LaWanda join JLL as Americas Head of Client Sourcing and Procurement," Raphael said. "Her client-first philosophy, collaborative approach and ability to expertly assess and refine procurement organizations make her the ideal leader to steer our growing Americas platform. LaWanda's commitment to cultivating talent and delivering best-in-class service aligns perfectly with our core values. We are confident she will bring immense value to our clients and excited to welcome her to the JLL team."



With a robust worldwide service delivery platform, JLL provides sourcing and procurement services on a local to global scale, serving more than 500 clients across 80 countries. As part of its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2040, JLL recognizes the vital role of sourcing and procurement in its sustainability program. The company aims to create and maintain a global sustainable procurement framework that not only reduces carbon emissions but also promotes responsible sourcing practices for JLL and its clients.



"Sourcing and Procurement plays a critical role in driving sustainability and innovation," said Savage-Henton. "At JLL, we set ethical standards and transparency as we strive to provide superior services that reflect our shared values. Our focus on innovation and industry-leading practices enables us to deliver cost-effective strategies and savings tailored to our clients' needs. I am honored to be part of this world-class organization and lead our talented Americas team."



In addition to its sustainability commitments, JLL places a strong emphasis on responsible procurement practices. The company actively sources ethical products for both itself and its clients, supporting and developing supplier partners who prioritize creating healthy and inclusive spaces worldwide.



