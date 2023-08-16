CHICAGO, Aug. 16, 2023 - JLL's Value and Risk Advisory platform announced today that it has expanded its Data Collection, Environmental and Property Condition (EPC) division with the hiring of Steve Regovich as a Vice President, Business Development.

Regovich, based in Cleveland, Ohio, will manage business development for the team, as well as maintain quality and risk management for strategic banking institutions and lender account clients. With more than 30 years of experience in environmental due diligence and remediation, Regovich has a proven record of leadership in the environmental industry. Through his career, he has worked for a variety of developers, corporate manufacturing, private equity, healthcare and lending institutions. He has experience providing due diligence, environmental remediation, risk management and overall compliance for these groups.

"Steve is an industry expert in establishing clients' needs and providing solutions to help them maximize their investment interests, whether working to perform asset tagging and data collection at their portfolios of real estate or establishing site inspection and due diligence support for their transactions," said Jeff Manas, Head of JLL's EPC practice in the Americas. "He's highly skilled in providing a level of expertise that fits well on our best-in-class platform."

Regovich graduated from Cleveland State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Safety Management and is licensed in Hazardous Materials Transportation and Hazardous Waste Operations. He's also an AHERA Accredited Asbestos Inspector and Management Planner and an active member of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP) and the Environmental Bankers Association (EBA).

JLL Value and Risk Advisory is the essential guide to the changing face of real estate values and risk. Our expert value and risk specialists are here to help investors and lenders identify, mitigate and monitor risk, and optimize real estate values across all sectors and geographies.

2,500 experts in over 35 countries analyze $3 trillion of real estate, delivering actionable risk and value insights, so investors and lenders stay ahead in the market. A global community of sector-based specialists, the team delivers tailored client solutions for your real estate and business asset interests, giving an accurate picture of value and risk across any opportunity.

