Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Suburban Dallas multi-housing community refinanced

10/18/2021 | 11:52am EDT
DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a refinancing for Vine on North Park, a 216-unit, garden-style multi-housing community in the Dallas-Fort Worth-area community of Grapevine, Texas.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to place the 10-year fixed-rate loan with NexBank. Loan proceeds will be used to continue executing the borrower's capital improvement plan for the property.

Completed in 1985, the borrower started converting the asset into a value luxury property in 2018 and will continue making renovations and managing the property. More than half of the units at Vine on North Park have been renovated to include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel lighting and hardware and upgraded faux wood flooring and carpeting. All units contain private balconies or patios with additional storage and large closets. Residents can enjoy shared community amenities such as a clubhouse with coffee bar, outdoor pool with grilling center, fitness center, package lockers, business center, dog park, basketball court, playground and a clothes care center.

Vine on North Park is situated on nearly 12 acres at 601 N. Park Blvd. in Grapevine, a northern suburb equidistant between Dallas and Fort Worth downtowns and one of the only DFW suburbs with extremely high barriers to entry for new development. The property is minutes from some of the busiest highways in North Texas, including State Highways 114, 121 and 360, providing convenient access to all major employment centers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth MSA. The immediate area surrounding the property is supported by a strong demographic base with average annual household incomes exceeding $140,000 within a three-mile radius, and the school district is regarded as one of the best in the state and in the top three percent in the country.

The JLL Capital Markets debt team that represented the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Mark Brandenburg and Associate Chad Russell.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 15:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 343 M - -
Net income 2021 791 M - -
Net cash 2021 67,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 860 M 12 860 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 253,64 $
Average target price 302,00 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED70.95%12 860
CBRE GROUP, INC.61.78%33 389
KE HOLDINGS INC.-64.22%26 224
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-30.63%24 035
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION38.23%8 540
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-42.73%7 116