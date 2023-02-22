Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Suburban Philadelphia grocery-anchored retail center trades

Philadelphia, Feb. 20, 2023 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Creekview Center, a 134,980-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center located in the Philadelphia suburb of Warrington, Pennsylvania.

JLL represented the seller, Goodman Properties acquired the asset.

Creekview Center includes a tenant lineup of grocery, service, medical uses and financial services, accounting for over 6.7 years of weighted average lease term at the time of sale. In addition to its national grocery anchor, noteworthy tenants leasing space at the shopping center include Chipotle, Bank of America, Petco and more. The property also features the market leading shadow anchors of Target and Lowe's.

Situated at 425 Easton Rd. (intersection of Street Road and Easton Road), Creekview Center is located along route 309, a prominent retail corridor that runs through Bucks County and just 15 miles north of Center City Philadelphia. The property benefits from the approximately 57,000 vehicles that pass the property per day and boasts consumer counts of three million unique property visits over the trailing 12 months per PlacerAI.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Christopher Munley and Jim Galbally and Managing Director Colin Behr.

"Exceptionally well-located, grocery-anchored retail real estate with sound property level fundamentals are always in peak demand, and Creekview Center ideally fit that profile with a significant amount of investor interest," stated Munley.

"Through the first quarter of 2023, we have experienced an increased demand for retail product in the Mid-Atlantic market from private and institutional investors alike while simultaneously continuing to see positive rent growth and leasing spreads at the asset level," said Behr.

"Congratulations to Goodman Properties on their most recent acquisition within the greater Philadelphia marketplace. They were able to move on the acquisition quickly and close with flawless execution," stated Galbally.

