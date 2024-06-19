DALLAS, Texas, June 18, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that Kobalt Investment Company LLC , a Dallas-based commercial real estate investment firm, has acquired a controlling interest in the Rio Norte Shopping Center, located in the high-growth border town of Laredo, TX.

Kobalt partnered with Dallas' Stonefield Investment Advisors LLC and San Antonio's Espada Real Estate to acquire the 222,291-square-foot Class A retail center. JLL represented the seller in the transaction.



"We are thrilled to acquire control of this exceptional retail asset in the booming Laredo market," said Ginnie McCorkle, Partner in Kobalt Investment Company. "Rio Norte's premier location, performance and the area's robust growth dynamics drive this outstanding investment opportunity."



Located directly off Interstate 35, the center is in the heart of Laredo's retail core that includes one of the nation's top Walmart Supercenters and the Mall del Norte, a 1.2 million-square-foot super-regional mall. Anchored by the top-performing Ross Dress for Less in Texas, Rio Norte Shopping Center is also home to Michael's, Petco, Dollar Tree, Shoe Carnival, Five Below, dd's discounts, Spec's and more.



JLL's Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Director Adam Howells and Associate Matthew Barge.



