Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : The Benedetti Company buys Inland Empire industrial park for $12.3M

12/02/2020 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., MM DD, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets and The Bendetti Company announced today the acquisition of La Crosse Business Park, a six-building, multi-tenant flex industrial park totaling 112,259 square feet in the Inland Empire community of Colton, California. JLL arranged the $10.1 million acquisition financing for the park.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, The Bendetti Company, to place the two-year, floating-rate, non-recourse loan with Prime Finance.

The 85-percent-leased La Crosse Business Park is home to 27 tenants and features clear heights ranging from 14 to 16 feet, large overhead roll-up doors and concrete tilt-up construction. Completed in 1989, the park had been previously owned and operated by the same individual for more than 20 years. The property is situated on 7.5 acres on five contiguous land parcels at 2273-2283 La Crosse Avenue in San Bernardino County adjacent to Interstate 215, which provides connectivity to Southern California's main thoroughfares and arterials. The BNSF - San Bernardino intermodal yard is 7.5 miles from the park.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Managing Director John Chun and Director Peter Thompson.

The park is in the Inland Empire Industrial market, which JLL Research reports in its Inland Empire Industrial Insight - Q3 2020 report set a new record for leasing activity in a single quarter, as demand from the ecommerce sector continued. JLL reports strong fundamentals and with a total vacancy of 4.7%, anticipates that over the next 12 to 18 months the Inland Empire will likely be

contending with a supply shortage as expansion plans among e-commerce focused users take up large blocks of space at an accelerated pace.

'We saw an opportunity to acquire an asset in our backyard that has not been available for decades and are excited to implement a business plan of substantial improvements that will benefit current and future tenant base,' said Aaron Weaver, the CFO of The Bendetti Company. 'Even in the midst of a pandemic, leasing activity has been strong not only for this asset but our portfolio as a whole.'

'The Bendetti Company has a strong track record of creating tremendous value for its investors, and their business plan to renovate the property and negotiate longer-term leases with tenants, coupled with the strong fundamentals of the market, was a compelling financing opportunity for many capital providers,' Chun added.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm's U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 20:16:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
03:17pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : The Benedetti Company buys Inland Empire indus..
PU
02:31pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Developer's Realty Corporation completes $14.1..
PU
01:23pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $35.8M construction financing secured for the ..
PU
12:35pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Suburban office/life sciences assets get boost..
PU
11:27aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $150M refinancing secured for the iconic Fairm..
PU
10:21aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Mission-critical industrial facility near Orla..
PU
12/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : American Express Signature Experiences Take Of..
PU
12/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Southport Business Park in Raleigh-Durham sold
PU
12/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Acquisition financing and equity raised for Va..
PU
12/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Suburban Boston building leased to Whole Foods..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 674 M - -
Net income 2020 353 M - -
Net Debt 2020 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 0,11%
Capitalization 6 870 M 6 870 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 149,17 $
Last Close Price 133,91 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-24.01%6 870
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.142.50%25 189
CBRE GROUP, INC.0.57%20 202
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION49.82%5 956
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.19.14%5 642
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.376.08%3 773
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ