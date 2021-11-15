Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Two Class A industrial facilities in the Charlotte market trade

CHARLOTTE, Nov. 15, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Summit Corporate Center, a two-building, 100-percent-leased, Class A industrial portfolio totaling 214,494 square feet in the Charlotte-area community of Salisbury, North Carolina.
JLL worked on behalf of the seller, The Keith Corporation, on the disposition of the portfolio, which was acquired by Realty Income Corporation.
The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Pete Pittroff; Managing Director Patrick Nally; Director Dave Andrews; and Analysts Josh McArdle, Michael Scarnato and Zach Lloyd.
"As the market continues to evolve rapidly, Summit Corporate Center reinforces institutional capital's interest in pursuing high-performing assets along major interstate thoroughfares that offer seamless connectivity to multiple major southeastern markets," Andrews said. "The transaction is a credit to The Keith Corporation, the Realty Income team, the quality of the assets themselves and the exceedingly healthy Charlotte industrial market."
