  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Two Class A industrial facilities in the Charlotte market trade

11/15/2021 | 01:45pm EST
CHARLOTTE, Nov. 15, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Summit Corporate Center, a two-building, 100-percent-leased, Class A industrial portfolio totaling 214,494 square feet in the Charlotte-area community of Salisbury, North Carolina.

JLL worked on behalf of the seller, The Keith Corporation, on the disposition of the portfolio, which was acquired by Realty Income Corporation.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Pete Pittroff; Managing Director Patrick Nally; Director Dave Andrews; and Analysts Josh McArdle, Michael Scarnato and Zach Lloyd.

"As the market continues to evolve rapidly, Summit Corporate Center reinforces institutional capital's interest in pursuing high-performing assets along major interstate thoroughfares that offer seamless connectivity to multiple major southeastern markets," Andrews said. "The transaction is a credit to The Keith Corporation, the Realty Income team, the quality of the assets themselves and the exceedingly healthy Charlotte industrial market."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge deliver the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 18:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 794 M - -
Net income 2021 887 M - -
Net Debt 2021 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 344 M 13 344 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 264,40 $
Average target price 314,33 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED78.20%13 344
CBRE GROUP, INC.67.87%34 533
KE HOLDINGS INC.-63.26%26 926
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-52.96%16 294
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION41.18%8 600
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.43.41%6 678