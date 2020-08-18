Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Two Nashville apartment communities sell for $41.2M

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 01:41pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn, August 18, 2020 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $41.2 million sale of a two-property apartment portfolio in Nashville's thriving South submarket.

Archway Equities LLC., an affiliated entity of Archway Holdings Corp., sold the assets to an affiliate of Bond Companies in an off-market transaction via an unsolicited offer.

The portfolio comprises the Axis at 307 Glengarry Dr. and Mosaic at 1019 Patricia Dr. Located approximately 10 minutes from downtown, the portfolio's position along Murfreesboro Pike provides residents with fast access to Nashville's largest employment and entertainment nodes.

In addition, according to CoStar's recent Q2 report, South Nashville's cumulative growth has been strong, and rents are roughly 50% more expensive now than they were in 2010. This level of growth is outperforming the metro-wide figure by nearly 15 percentage points.

'We are strong believers in the fundamentals of Nashville and are committed to increasing our presence there,' said Sean Moghavem, President of Archway Equities. 'We were able to exceed our business plan expectations in less than half our originally assumed hold period, resulting in a much stronger returns, even considering COVID. This is only due to Nashville's dynamism and its ability to attract strong employers in its market.'

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Senior Directors Ian Anderson and Peter Chacon.

'Despite the hurdles due to the pandemic, investor appetite for Nashville multi-housing remains strong,' Chacon said. 'Buyers are confident in Nashville's long-term outlook and the market's ability to continue posting in the nation's top 10 rent-growth cities.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 17:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
01:41pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Two Nashville apartment communities sell for $..
PU
12:28pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : CIBC funds refinance of historic Portland offi..
PU
09:46aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $33.28M financing arranged for San Jose mixed-..
PU
08/17JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Workspace or wellness place? Office designs sh..
PU
08/17JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Bank OZK lends $21M for Chapel Hill developmen..
PU
08/17JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Last-mile distribution facility in Northern Co..
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Class A office building trades in heart of Orl..
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $20.5M refinancing secured for Garabrant in Ne..
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Financing secured for Intermodal Commerce Park..
PU
08/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Charlotte-area flex portfolio sold for $31.75M
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 196 M - -
Net income 2020 240 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 5 197 M 5 197 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 135,17 $
Last Close Price 100,37 $
Spread / Highest target 67,4%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-42.35%5 197
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.74.51%18 113
CBRE GROUP, INC.-26.43%14 770
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.62.27%7 269
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.71.44%5 672
CHINA MERCHANTS PROPERTY OPERATION AND SERVICE CO., LTD.72.20%5 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group