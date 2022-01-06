Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Two-building industrial portfolio near Minneapolis sells

01/06/2022 | 12:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of a two-building light industrial portfolio totaling 121,572 square feet in the Minneapolis-area community of Bloomington, Minnesota.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Hoyt Properties Incorporated.

The portfolio comprises the 58,976-square-foot Victoria Pond Center and the 62,596-square-foot Cedar Business Center, both of which were developed in the mid-1980s and feature brick exteriors and generous glass lines.

Victoria Pond Center, which is located at 4801 West 81st St., is fully leased to a diverse roster of 11 tenants. The building has a 12-foot clear height, five dock-high doors, eight drive-in doors and ample parking. Positioned on 8.1 acres within the Southwest Industrial submarket, the building has easy access to Interstate 494 and Highway 100 and is also proximate to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Situated on 4.69 acres at 8100 Old Cedar Avenue South, Cedar Business Center has flexible, open floor plates and is 91 percent leased to four tenants. Building features include a 12-foot clear height, one dock-high door, seven drive-in doors and 254 surface parking stalls. With easy access to Interstate 92 and Highway 77, the building is minutes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and is across the highway from the Mall of America.

The Minneapolis Industrial market continues to experience increased demand and low vacancy rates. According to JLL Research, the Minneapolis market had a low 5.8 percent vacancy at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors David Berglund and Colin Ryan.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 17:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
12:08pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Santa Monica Whole Foods retail building sells for $54.2..
PU
09:34aJones Lang LaSalle Buys Virtual Engineering Firm Hank for Undisclosed Sum
MT
09:01aJLL acquires proptech company Hank
PR
01/05JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : 33-building industrial park near Los Angeles sells for $..
PU
01/05JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL facilitates sale of medical office adjacent to The V..
PU
01/05JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Fully leased distribution facility near Atlanta trades f..
PU
01/05JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Dallas seniors housing community refinanced for $37.5M
PU
01/05JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Industrial complex near Port Newark refinanced with $12M..
PU
01/05JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Investor purchases Class A distribution center in Fort W..
PU
01/05JLL closes $330M sale of brand new, trophy office development in Raleigh
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 909 M - -
Net income 2021 883 M - -
Net Debt 2021 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 225 M 13 225 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 262,05 $
Average target price 323,83 $
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.71%13 225
CBRE GROUP, INC.-1.65%35 002
KE HOLDINGS INC.-15.06%20 352
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-8.50%14 770
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-6.34%8 052
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-4.08%6 263