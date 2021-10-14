Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Two-hotel portfolio in high-growth Pacific Northwest trades to new owner

10/14/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PORTLAND, ORE., Oct.. 14, 2021 -JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today it closed the sale of a two-hotel portfolio located in Portland, OR and Vancouver, WA.

JLL represented the seller, Rockbridge, to complete the sale to the confidential buyer. The hotels are both unencumbered by management.

The portfolio totals 209 keys and consists of the Homewood Suites Vancouver-Portland in Vancouver, Washington (104 keys) and the Homewood Suites Portland Airport in Portland, Oregon (105 keys).

The hotels have been well-maintained by prior ownership, undergoing $12.4 million, or an average of $59,000 per key, in capital improvements since 2016. After the initial COVID-19 shutdown, the portfolio experienced a strong and immediate rebound in performance due to their exceptional location and superior product.

In addition, the hotels are strongly positioned in key Pacific Northwest markets, with Portland being the third highest-growth city in the U.S. The hotels also benefit from nearby economic drivers, with the Homewood Suites Vancouver-Portland located adjacent from the Columbia Business Park, one of the area's largest industrial hubs, and Downtown Vancouver. The Homewood Suites Portland Airport benefits from its proximity to the Portland International Airport. Additionally, the Airport submarket is home to 51 million square feet of office and industrial space, providing strong corporate and extended-stay demand.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team representing the seller was led by Executive Vice President Melvin Chu an Oregon and Washington Licensee and Senior Managing Director John Strauss.

"The extended-stay portfolio garnered strong interest from a number of different buyer groups," said Strauss. "It's rare to get a chance to buy a management unencumbered portfolio with excellent trailing cash-flow."

Chu continues, "Portland remains one of the most highly sought after hotel markets in the country. We continue to see strong in-migration and employment trends in Portland, which should lead to a quick recovery."

JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group has completed more transactions than any other hotels and hospitality real estate advisor over the last five years, totaling $83 billion worldwide. The group's 350-strong global team in over 20 countries also closed more than 7,350 advisory, valuation and asset management assignments. Our hotel valuation, brokerage, asset management and consultancy services have helped more hotel investors, owners and operators achieve high returns on their assets than any other real estate advisor in the world.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 19:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
12:42pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Fully leased Denver-area distribution center sells
PU
09:32aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Northern New Jersey office building acquisition financed..
PU
10/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL's Atlanta Capital Markets group hires multi-housing ..
PU
10/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Multi-housing community trades for $30.25M in Portland a..
PU
10/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes sale and financing of a purpose-built Chicago..
PU
10/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Upper East Side residential property sells for $5.25M
PU
10/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Investor demand continues for net-leased retail assets w..
PU
10/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New logistics park near Fort Worth trades
PU
10/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Denver-area distribution facility trades
PU
10/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Adjacent retail centers in dense Detroit location sell f..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 343 M - -
Net income 2021 791 M - -
Net cash 2021 67,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 999 M 12 999 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 256,39 $
Average target price 302,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED71.89%12 999
CBRE GROUP, INC.56.30%32 346
KE HOLDINGS INC.-64.10%26 307
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-30.84%23 915
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION35.02%8 290
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-42.73%7 115