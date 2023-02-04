Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-03 pm EST
181.87 USD   -1.70%
06:10aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : US Department of Energy finalizes $2.5B loan for battery manufacturing facilities
PU
06:10aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Investor picks up Class B office building in Houston's Energy Corridor
PU
02/03JLL named again one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies
PR
Summary 
Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : US Department of Energy finalizes $2.5B loan for battery manufacturing facilities

02/04/2023 | 06:10am EST
WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office's (LPO) closing of a $2.5 billion loan to Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solutions, was assisted by JLL. The loan will help finance the construction of three new lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities in Warren, Ohio; Spring Hill, Tennessee; and Lansing, Michigan.

JLL assisted the DOE, alongside Grant Thornton, in the credit risk evaluation of the project structure including the allocation of risk, the strength of construction, supply, and purchase contracts, and negotiated appropriate loan terms and conditions to mitigate risk.

The project is expected to create approximately more than 11,000 jobs across the three facilities and boost the nation's standing as a global leader of electric vehicles (EV) manufacturing. In October, the Federal Government launched the American Battery Materials Initiative to grow the end-to-end battery supply chain alongside $2.8 billion in grants from DOE to build out the battery mineral and material supply chain. The three new facilities will manage battery cell production to respond to the growing U.S. consumer demand for EVs.

The loan will develop the facilities, which will manage battery cell production to help address the growing U.S. consumer demand for EVs and support the Biden administration's goals to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and see EV's comprise half of all new vehicle sales by 2030.

The announcement marks LPO's first closed loan exclusively for a battery cell manufacturing project under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (ATVM) program. For more information, visit the DOE's announcement.

JLL recently discussed how EV sales in America jumped 66.4% in the past year, learn more here.

JLL is the premier provider of strategic real estate advisory for local, state, national and federal governments as well as public and education institutions. Its national team covers the entire real estate lifecycle from strategy, public-private partnerships, facilities management and sustainability services to transaction and project management. JLL brings both the experience and expertise to convert real estate portfolios into working assets that meet operational and occupancy requirements while generating revenues and reducing costs. Visit us.jll.com/government.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 02 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2023 11:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
