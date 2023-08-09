CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 - JLL's Property Management group announced that its Experience Management team was selected to provide services for THE MART, the largest privately-held commercial building in the United States, which has undergone a recent transformation promoting an integrated approach to work, life and wellness.

Owned and operated by Vornado Realty Trust and designed in conjunction with Gensler, THE MART opened their new suite of world-class tenant amenities in June of 2023. JLL's Experience Management team was appointed to manage WorkLife Meetings at THE MART. Powered by JLL, WorkLife Meetings is a 21,000-square-foot conference center and workspace with conference and meeting rooms, lounge areas, flexible programming space and a private café. Features include a dedicated event coordination team, hospitality-focused check-in process, built-in phone booths for private calls, an exclusive catering partner, in-room AV controls, wired audio and video connectivity and high-speed wireless internet.

The transformation of THE MART follows Vornado's successful transformation of PENN 1 in New York's PENN DISTRICT. PENN 1 is one of the most noteworthy recent redevelopments in Manhattan and was the first Vornado property to feature WorkLife, an amenity ecosystem that blends tenants needs for work and self-care. Adjacent to PENN 1 and Madison Square Garden, PENN 2 is slated to open later this year with additional WorkLife amenities, which are open to all tenants across Vornado's connected campus. The space will sit directly on top of Penn Station, the leading business transportation hub in North America.

"We approached THE MART's latest transformation with an integrated approach to work and life in mind. Our most recent upgrades include one of the largest conference centers in Downtown Chicago and flexible workspaces configured for innovation. We are excited to work with JLL's Property Management group to activate and accelerate our WorkLife amenity program in Chicago," said Paul Heinen, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, THE MART.

"We are thrilled to be given the opportunity to work with Vornado Realty Trust in their efforts to transform the future of the workplace," added Meghan Rooney, Senior Vice President of Operations for JLL Experience Management. "WorkLife Meetings at the MART is a phenomenal space that will positively shape the tenant experience at the center for years to come."

"It is incredible to work with visionary investors like Vornado Realty Trust and to deliver the most recent location for WorkLife Meetings," said Tyler Kethcart, Senior Vice President of Business Development for JLL Experience Management.

JLL's 4,100 property management experts in the U.S. provide comprehensive real estate services in more than 4,000 buildings totaling over 800 million square feet.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.