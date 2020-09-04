Log in
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Waddell Serafino Geary Rechner & Jenevein, P.C. relocates Dallas operations to Comerica Bank Tower

09/04/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

DALLAS, September 2, 2020 - JLL announced today the successful negotiation of a 26,360-square-foot office lease on behalf of Dallas-based Waddell Serafino Geary Rechner & Jenevein, P.C. The law firm will be relocating from Thanksgiving Tower to Comerica Bank Tower, located at 1717 Main Street in downtown Dallas.

'Our firm has been extremely fortunate during the COVID crisis, in that, our client base has actually grown,' said Chuck Serafino, Co-Managing Shareholder, Waddell Serafino Geary Rechner & Jenevein, P.C. 'We anticipate that we will continue to be the beneficiary of North Texas' tremendous growth, along with the continued growth and success of our Houston, Phoenix and Las Vegas offices. Increasing our footprint is the next step in continuing our tradition of delivering best-in-class service for our client base, while strengthening our position in the competition for legal talent. Our new, cutting-edge workspace accommodates both our immediate and anticipated future growth.'

JLL's Scott Hage and Brooke Armstrong represented the law firm in the lease negotiation. M-M's Mike Silliman represented the landlord. JLL Project and Development Services' Jacqui Connors is managing the buildout of the firm's new office space.

According to JLL Research, the Dallas CBD has seen 63,226 square feet of office absorption year to date, trailing only the Las Colinas office submarket with 121,049 square feet.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 16:09:02 UTC
