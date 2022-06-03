Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
188.81 USD   -3.25%
05:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : West Palm Beach grocery-anchored retail center trades for $56.5M
PU
11:52aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $5.45M sale of waterfront multi-housing development site in Florida closes
PU
11:52aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Newly built Class A+ industrial park in San Antonio trades
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : West Palm Beach grocery-anchored retail center trades for $56.5M

06/03/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, June 3, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $56.5 million sale of River Bridge Centre, a 229,781-square-foot, market-dominant community shopping center anchored by Publix in the South Florida community of West Palm Beach.

JLL marketed the asset on behalf of the seller, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management. Publix Super Markets, Inc. acquired the center.

River Bridge Centre opened in 1986 and was most recently renovated in 2005. The value-add, 86.3-percent-occupied property is anchored by a high-volume Publix and is home to a complementary mix of leading national retailers, including Ross Dress for Less, Crunch Fitness, Five Below, Ace Hardware, Chipotle, MD Now Urgent Care, Humana and Pizza Hut. With more than 2.6 million visitors a year, the center is within the 94th percentile of shopping centers within a 15-mile radius.

Positioned on 28.4 acres at 6714-6868 Forest Hill Blvd., River Bridge Centre is in an infill location with exceptional visibility to approximately 83,500 vehicles per day. The property also has nine outparcels, two of which are included in the sale, that drive consistent traffic to the center. The trade area that surrounds the property includes 130,000 residents earning an average annual household income of $77,617 within a three-mile radius, and Palm Beach County is one of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S., with nine consecutive years of population growth.

The JLL Retail team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of U.S. Retail Capital Markets Danny Finkle, and Eric Williams and Vice President Kim Flores.

"Opportunities to acquire grocery-anchored retail centers in South Florida continue to be in high demand from investors," Finkle said. "The strength of the retail fundamentals driven by strong population and employment growth, as well as the barriers to entry for new retail supply, are driving strong rental rate growth and make this one of the best positioned retail markets in the country."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
05:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : West Palm Beach grocery-anchored retail center trades fo..
PU
11:52aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $5.45M sale of waterfront multi-housing development site..
PU
11:52aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Newly built Class A+ industrial park in San Antonio trad..
PU
05/31JLL - Real estate investment hits record as headwinds emerge; Pandemic-hit sectors like..
AQ
05/31JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : The JLL Capital Markets affordable housing production te..
PU
05/31JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Suburban Indianapolis shopping center sells for $18.55M
PU
05/26JONES LANG LASALLE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/26JLL Names Larry Quinlan to its Board of Directors
PR
05/26Jones Lang LaSalle Names Larry Quinlan to Its Board of Directors
CI
05/25JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Capitalization secured for midtown Atlanta multi-housing..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 269 M - -
Net income 2022 970 M - -
Net cash 2022 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 681 M 9 681 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 195,15 $
Average target price 274,57 $
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-30.34%9 681
CBRE GROUP, INC.-23.98%26 398
KE HOLDINGS INC.-26.94%18 587
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED14.08%14 431
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-33.35%10 229
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-35.49%5 628