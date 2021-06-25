Log in
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $110M sale for Mallory Square in Maryland completed

06/25/2021 | 03:29pm EDT
WASHINGTON D.C., June 25, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today it closed the $110 million sale of Mallory Square, a 365-unit mid-rise apartment community with 1,600 square feet of retail, located in the Shady Grove submarket of Rockville, Maryland.

JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Woodfield Development, to complete the sale to the buyer, Nuveen Real Estate.

Mallory Square totals 330,117 rentable square feet and consists of a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. The highly-amenitized property includes three private courtyards totaling 25,000 square feet, lounge with grilling area, sun shelf with pool, media center with a TV, fire pits, 24-hour fitness center and a yoga studio with ballet barre, with the ground-floor retail being occupied by Dunkin Donuts.

The property is located at 15251 Siesta Key Way, in the I-270 Biotechnology and Life Sciences Corridor, a prominent medical testing and development hub, including The National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute and The Food and Drug Administration, which employs over 30,000 people. The life sciences sector also contributed to a majority of leasing activity late last year, with the suburban Maryland submarket experiencing 860,000 square feet of gross leasing during Q3 2020.

Additionally, the property is walkable to Downtown Crow, a dining, retail and residential destination anchored by Harris Teeter and LA Fitness and Washingtonian Center, which consists of 530,000 square feet of retail and 200,000 square feet of entertainment space, including an AMC Theaters and Target.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Walter Coker and Brian Crivella and Directors Robert Jenkins and Bill Gribbin.

'We were very pleased with having the opportunity to represent Woodfield Development on such a prominent property in a submarket experiencing dynamic momentum due to the Life Sciences sector growth,' said Coker.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge deliver best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement, or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2021 19:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 798 M - -
Net income 2021 630 M - -
Net Debt 2021 94,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 467 M 10 467 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 204,00 $
Average target price 226,86 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Kylie Kendrick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED37.49%10 421
KE HOLDINGS INC.-15.49%60 795
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-10.35%30 058
CBRE GROUP, INC.39.86%28 479
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED2.68%12 673
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED57.63%10 874