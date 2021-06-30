Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $15M financing secured for Torrey Pines life sciences property

06/30/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $15 million in senior financing for La Jolla Spectrum, a 51,000-square-foot, Class A life sciences facility in La Jolla, California.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Altman Investment Management, LLC, to secure the 15-year, fixed-rate loan through Nationwide. David Odmark and Nevins McBride are the principals of Altman.

La Jolla Spectrum is located at 10865 Road to the Cure in the Torrey Pines life sciences submarket of San Diego. The property is ideally positioned in the heart of Torrey Pines. Completed in 2000, La Jolla Spectrum is fully leased with Becton Dickinson as the primary tenant.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Aldon Cole and Associate Bharat Madan.

According to JLL's 2020 Life Sciences Real Estate Outlook, the Torrey Pines submarket is the tightest life sciences submarket in San Diego and is positioned for future growth. Overall, San Diego is the third top life sciences market in the country and employs more than 71,000 employees in the life sciences sector up more than 10% over the last five years.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. ('JLL') is a real estate broker licensed with the California Department of Real Estate, license #01223413.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 20:07:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
04:08pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : $15M financing secured for Torrey Pines life ..
PU
01:29pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Investor demand returns to retail as consumer..
PU
12:26aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Webcast Presentation (opens in new window)
PU
06/29JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Sustainability Report (opens in new window)
PU
06/29JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : JLL's new end-to-end sustainability offering ..
PU
06/29JLL  : 's new end-to-end sustainability offering helps companies achieve climate..
PR
06/28JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Luxury Orlando-area apartment community sells
PU
06/28JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Mixed-use property on Upper West Side of Manh..
PU
06/28JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Historic Upper West Side multi-housing townho..
PU
06/25JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : $110M sale for Mallory Square in Maryland com..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 798 M - -
Net income 2021 630 M - -
Net Debt 2021 94,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 177 M 10 177 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 198,35 $
Average target price 225,29 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Kylie Kendrick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED33.69%10 481
KE HOLDINGS INC.-21.71%61 534
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-8.35%29 398
CBRE GROUP, INC.37.10%28 696
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED9.06%12 787
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED68.12%10 816