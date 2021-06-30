Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $15M financing secured for Torrey Pines life sciences property

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $15 million in senior financing for La Jolla Spectrum, a 51,000-square-foot, Class A life sciences facility in La Jolla, California.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Altman Investment Management, LLC, to secure the 15-year, fixed-rate loan through Nationwide. David Odmark and Nevins McBride are the principals of Altman.

La Jolla Spectrum is located at 10865 Road to the Cure in the Torrey Pines life sciences submarket of San Diego. The property is ideally positioned in the heart of Torrey Pines. Completed in 2000, La Jolla Spectrum is fully leased with Becton Dickinson as the primary tenant.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Aldon Cole and Associate Bharat Madan.

According to JLL's 2020 Life Sciences Real Estate Outlook, the Torrey Pines submarket is the tightest life sciences submarket in San Diego and is positioned for future growth. Overall, San Diego is the third top life sciences market in the country and employs more than 71,000 employees in the life sciences sector up more than 10% over the last five years.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Jones Lang LaSalle Americas, Inc. ('JLL') is a real estate broker licensed with the California Department of Real Estate, license #01223413.