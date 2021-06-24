Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : $27.5M refinancing arranged for multi-housing community near St. Louis

06/24/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. LOUIS, Mo., June 24, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $27.5 million refinancing of Promenade at New Town*, a 225-unit multi-housing community in the St. Louis-area community of St. Charles, Missouri.

JLL represented Gold Block Ventures in arranging a 10-year, 3.15-percent, fixed-rate, full-term, interest-only loan with a national conduit lender.

Promenade at New Town is an existing 225-unit multi-housing project located on 80 separate land parcels and comprising 95 residential buildings with a combination of townhomes, garden-style apartments, row homes and single-family residences ranging from studio, one, two and three bedrooms and 3,100 square feet of retail space. The community offers tenants a diverse unit mix and unparalleled community amenities, including an outdoor amphitheater, coffee shops, bars and restaurants, fitness center, boutique shops, two aquatic centers, an organic farm and a real-sand beach. Community activities include concerts, movie nights, sand volleyball leagues, bocce ball, fishing, boating and more.

Located at 3301 #1 Domain St., Promenade at New Town is just 20 miles northwest of downtown St. Louis in the popular and walkable 700-acre New Town at St. Charles* master-planned community. St. Louis is listed as one of the five up-and-coming tech spots, ranked second in rising cities for startups and is the third largest inland port system in the country, helping to create its diverse and growing economy. Residents at Promenade at New Town have convenient access to St Louis' top employers, including 14 Fortune 1000 companies.

The JLL Capital Markets debt and equity team that represented Gold Block Ventures was led by Senior Director Kristian Lichtenfels and Director Lucas Borges.

'Because of its diverse and noncontiguous nature, our Promenade at New Town asset was not a fit for many of the plug-and-play multi-housing permanent debt options,' said Adam Goldberg, President/Principal of Gold Block Ventures. 'JLL effectively navigated the diverse capital markets space to source competitive debt options with attractive terms and provided sound guidance through the somewhat complex transaction.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

*The names 'New Town' and 'The New Town at St. Charles' are trademarks owned by NTHB (with whom we are not affiliated) and are used solely with the express permission of NTHB and may not be used or reprinted without the express written permission of NTHB.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 16:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
12:47pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : $27.5M refinancing arranged for multi-housing..
PU
09:13aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : JLL announces equity and inclusion programs d..
PU
06/23JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : JLL closes sale of Germantown, MD multi-housi..
PU
06/23JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Suburban Minneapolis industrial park sells fo..
PU
06/23JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : JLL Global Sustainability Report 2020 undersc..
PR
06/22JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Could REIT M&A be on track for a record year?
PU
06/21JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Single-tenant industrial building sells to MD..
PU
06/21INSIDER TRENDS : Jones Lang Lasalle Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
06/21JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Wolfe Research Adjusts Jones Lang LaSalle PT ..
MT
06/21JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : St. Regis Punta Mita beachfront hotel in Mexi..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 798 M - -
Net income 2021 630 M - -
Net Debt 2021 94,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 421 M 10 421 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 203,11 $
Average target price 226,86 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Kylie Kendrick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED36.87%10 421
KE HOLDINGS INC.-17.05%60 795
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-13.09%29 106
CBRE GROUP, INC.38.03%28 479
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED1.79%12 280
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED58.51%10 771