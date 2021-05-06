Log in
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Beachfront Allegria Hotel in Long Beach purchased

05/06/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 - JLL Hotels & Hospitality announced today that it has closed the sale and an acquisition financing for the Allegria Hotel, a 156-key luxury, beachfront hotel located in Long Beach, New York.

JLL represented the seller, Stabilis Capital Management, LP, to complete the sale to the buyer, Linchris Capital Partners, LLC. JLL also represented Linchris Capital Partners, LLC to arrange the fixed-rate acquisition loan through the lender.

The hotel was offered fully unencumbered of brand and management and, in addition to being the only beachfront hotel between New York City and The Hamptons, boasts one of the only beachfront food and beverage operations in Long Beach.

Converted to a hotel from a senior-living facility in 2009, the Allegria Hotel features a rooftop pool, fitness center and multiple lounge and food and beverage outlets, including Jack's on the Rocks Lounge, the 8,800-square-foot Atlantica Restaurant and the L'Onda Bar. The hotel also serves as one of Long Island's pre-eminent wedding venues, featuring a 3,182-square-foot grand ballroom with complimentary pre-event space.

Located at 80 W. Broadway, the Allegria Hotel is proximate to downtown New York City and is touted as a beach getaway destination. Located on Long Island's south shore, the hotel is situated directly on the Long Beach boardwalk, within walking distance of 3.5 miles of beautiful white sand.

Amidst the pandemic, there has been increased travel to drive-to leisure destinations, according to JLL's 2021 Hotel Investment Outlook. The Allegria Hotel was the beneficiary of a secular shift where New Yorkers who were unwilling to travel by air, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, frequented Long Beach and other beach destinations.

The JLL Hotels & Hospitality team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Jeffrey Davis, Executive Vice President KC Patel, Associate Nikhil Chuchra and Analyst Desmund Delaney. Financing was led by Managing Director Greg Labine and Senior Director Martha Nay.

'Investor demand for drive-to destinations in high-density markets continues to grow as evidenced by the sale of the Allegria Hotel,' said Patel. 'Located within a 50-mile radius of more than 18 million people, the asset is positioned for growth in a post-pandemic environment.'

JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group has completed more transactions than any other hotels and hospitality real estate advisor over the last five years, totaling $83 billion worldwide. The group's 350-strong global team in over 20 countries also closed more than 7,350 advisory, valuation and asset management assignments. Our hotel valuation, brokerage, asset management and consultancy services have helped more hotel investors, owners and operators achieve high returns on their assets than any other real estate advisor in the world.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
