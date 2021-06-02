Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Brett Paulsrud appointed to co-lead JLL Capital Markets in Boston

BOSTON - June 2, 2021 - JLL announced today that Senior Managing Director Brett Paulsrud has been appointed to co-head the Capital Markets team in its Boston office.

Paulsrud and current co-head, Senior Managing Director Lauren O'Neil, will jointly lead and oversee the debt and equity placement and investment sales advisory business lines. Executive Managing Director Coleman Benedict will maintain an active role on the Boston leadership team and continue to focus on the local office investment sales advisory business, while also serving as co-lead of the national JLL Capital Markets investment sales advisory platform, a role he stepped into in early 2021.

'After nearly a decade of leading the Boston Capital Markets team, the time is right for the next generation to step in,' Benedict said. 'I look forward to continuing to work closely with Lauren and Brett to lead the office and our local office investment sales advisory team going forward.'

Paulsrud has more than 15 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry and has been involved in the underwriting and marketing of more than $10 billion in closed commercial real estate transactions during this time. His experience spans the capital stack and property types, having been involved in multi-housing, office, retail, hospitality, life science and mixed-use projects across New England.

Paulsrud returned to JLL as part of the HFF acquisition in July 2019 and has been part of the collective JLL-HFF Capital Markets team for the last decade. Prior to HFF, he spent time as a senior real estate analyst with the leasing team at JLL. He is an active member of Urban Land Institute (ULI), NAIOP and the Greater Boston Real Estate Board's Real Estate Financial Association. Paulsrud earned a Bachelor of Science from Arizona State University and a Master's in Business Administration from Boston College.

'As Coleman has taken on greater responsibility within the organization, it is great to have such a natural fit with Brett stepping into a leadership role on the Boston Capital Markets team,' O'Neil said. 'Brett has demonstrated his leadership, mentoring skills and unwavering work ethic long before his promotion and I'm looking forward to leading the team with him as we emerge from the pandemic.'

'I am fortunate to sit in the Boston office where we maintain such strong leadership from both a local and national perspective,' said Paulsrud. 'I look forward to contributing to our continued growth in the market and working closely with Coleman and Lauren to achieve this goal.'

