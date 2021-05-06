Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Development site near Washington, D.C. sells

WASHINGTON, D.C., May 6, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $7.7 million sale of a 32.62-acre development site comprising three parcels in the Washington, D.C. area community of Haymarket, Virginia.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, who was also advised by Montouri Roberson & Smith.

The land is situated at the intersection of Heathcote Boulevard and Route 15 just off Interstate 66 in Prince William County, one of Washington, D.C.'s most rapidly densifying suburbs. This location, which provides immediate access to Washington, D.C., Tyson's Corner and Dulles International Airport, is surrounded by a population of nearly 50,000 residents with an average annual household approaching $170,000 within a three-mile radius. The three parcels are split by Heathcote Boulevard and zoned for General Business (B-1), allowing for a variety of uses, including a mixed-use property with up to 350,00 square feet of commercial/retail space and 150,000 square feet of office space.

The seller was represented by JLL Capital Markets and Montouri, Roberson & Smith. The JLL Capital markets team was led by Senior Director Jordan Lex, Managing Director Bill Moylan and Director Daniel Naughton, while Tom Roberson led the team from Montouri Roberson & Smith.

