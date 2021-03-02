Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Former Colonial Nursing Center in MA to be converted to apartments

03/02/2021 | 10:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, March 2, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today it closed the sale of the former Colonial Nursing Center in Weymouth, Massachusetts. The buyer plans to convert the property to a workforce housing asset.

Located at 125 Broad St., the property sits on 2.11 acres and totals 72,999 square feet. The current layout includes 93 units with various amenities, including a commercial kitchen, dining room, activity areas, outdoor courtyard, common gathering areas and outdoor walking trails. Given the attractiveness of the location, the buyer has ample opportunity to convert the property into a multi-housing asset within a key, coastal suburb just south of Boston.

The transit-orientated property is also in close proximity to various public transportation lines, Route I-93 and Route 3, providing direct access to downtown Boston and Cape Cod.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Jason Skalko and Zach Rigby.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 15:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
10:08aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Former Colonial Nursing Center in MA to be co..
PU
03/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : $60M refinancing secured for Excelsior II lux..
PU
03/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : $81M loan secured for luxury multi-housing de..
PU
03/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Construction financing secured for new Publix..
PU
03/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Mark Fisher joins JLL's Hotels & Hospitality ..
PU
02/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : LCOR refinances Altaire apartments for $135M
PU
02/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Foreign investor acquires Baltimore industria..
PU
02/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Multi-housing property in Murray Hill sells f..
PU
02/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Suburban Boston building leased to Stop & Sho..
PU
02/25JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Boston flex portfolio acquired by local buyer..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 616 M - -
Net income 2021 536 M - -
Net cash 2021 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 0,25%
Capitalization 9 145 M 9 145 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 180,00 $
Last Close Price 178,92 $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Patricia Maxson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED20.59%9 145
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.29.36%40 786
CBRE GROUP, INC.23.64%25 507
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.107.76%9 174
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION9.92%6 627
A-LIVING SMART CITY SERVICES CO., LTD.-3.49%5 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ