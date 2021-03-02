Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Former Colonial Nursing Center in MA to be converted to apartments

DALLAS, March 2, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today it closed the sale of the former Colonial Nursing Center in Weymouth, Massachusetts. The buyer plans to convert the property to a workforce housing asset.

Located at 125 Broad St., the property sits on 2.11 acres and totals 72,999 square feet. The current layout includes 93 units with various amenities, including a commercial kitchen, dining room, activity areas, outdoor courtyard, common gathering areas and outdoor walking trails. Given the attractiveness of the location, the buyer has ample opportunity to convert the property into a multi-housing asset within a key, coastal suburb just south of Boston.

The transit-orientated property is also in close proximity to various public transportation lines, Route I-93 and Route 3, providing direct access to downtown Boston and Cape Cod.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Jason Skalko and Zach Rigby.

