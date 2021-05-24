Log in
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Grocery-anchored retail center in Los Angeles refinanced for $63.78M

05/24/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a $63.78 million refinancing for Midtown Shopping Center, a 216,813-square-foot shopping center anchored by Ralphs in Los Angles, California.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, a Los Angeles-based private client, to place the five-year, floating-rate loan with LoanCore Capital. Loan proceeds were used to pay off existing debt and return equity to the borrower.

Midtown Shopping Center is located on a 14.5-acre parcel in the high-barriers-to-entry Mid-City submarket of Los Angeles. The property is anchored by Ralphs, the largest subsidiary of Kroger and a popular Southern California-based supermarket chain. At 88-percent leased, the seven-building center is also home to major national tenants including Living Spaces, Planet Fitness and CVS.

Located at the junction of Venice Boulevard, West Pico Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard, the property is centrally located within a vibrant trade area benefiting from a population of nearly 500,000 within three miles.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Marc Schillinger and Director Keith Rosso. The borrower was also advised by Matthew Friedman of Hancock Real Estate Strategies.

'This transaction highlights that low interest rates are still available for large retail assets in urban in-fill locations, even though many properties and lenders have been impacted by the pandemic,' Schillinger said. 'The long-term occupancy history at Midtown Shopping Center coupled with the strength of ownership allowed us to identify a loan option with an all-in interest-rate at or below what was available prior to the pandemic.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 17:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
