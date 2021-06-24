Log in
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Investor purchases Class A Houston area office building

06/24/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
HOUSTON, June 24, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of and arranged financing for Galaxy II, a Class A office building totaling 106,168 square feet in Webster, Texas.

JLL represented the seller, Houston-MDL, LLC, and procured the buyer, an investment group led by TRC Capital Partners, LLC. Additionally, JLL worked on behalf of the buyer to secure the five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Independent Financial's Houston commercial real estate team.

Galaxy II is positioned on 5.87 acres at 455 East Medical Center Blvd. in the NASA / Clear Lake submarket, which is approximately halfway between Houston and Galveston. The property is just east of Interstate 45 providing north south access and is close to numerous demand drivers, including The Medical Center of the South, Johnson Space Center, Kemah and The University of Houston - Clear Lake.

Completed in 2009, Galaxy II is a five-story modern office property with average floor plates of 21,234 square feet. The property is fully leased and home to tenants, including United Fire Group, IBI Group and APNetwork.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Managing Director Marty Hogan and Director Rick Goings. Financing efforts were led by JLL Capital Markets' Senior Director James Brolan.

'Galaxy II has benefited from the continued flight to quality and will continue to outperform the market due to minimal Class A supply in the submarket with no new developments on the horizon,' Hogan noted.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 18:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
