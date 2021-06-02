Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL maintains top 200 ranking on Fortune 500

CHICAGO, Jun. 2, 2021 - JLL (NYSE:JLL) announced today that it placed at number 186 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list, which ranks the 500 largest companies based in the United States by total revenue for their respective fiscal years.

'JLL has delivered excellent client service and shown impressive resilience throughout the global pandemic crisis,' said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. 'As the global economy moves toward a post-pandemic era of recovery and renewed growth, we look forward to playing our full part in shaping the future of real estate for a better world.'

JLL continues to be recognized for its performance, ethics and commitment to being an employer of choice. Earlier this year, the firm was named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th consecutive year and to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

For more news, research and information from JLL, please visit: www.jll.com.