Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL maintains top 200 ranking on Fortune 500

06/02/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Jun. 2, 2021 - JLL (NYSE:JLL) announced today that it placed at number 186 on the prestigious Fortune 500 list, which ranks the 500 largest companies based in the United States by total revenue for their respective fiscal years.

'JLL has delivered excellent client service and shown impressive resilience throughout the global pandemic crisis,' said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. 'As the global economy moves toward a post-pandemic era of recovery and renewed growth, we look forward to playing our full part in shaping the future of real estate for a better world.'

JLL continues to be recognized for its performance, ethics and commitment to being an employer of choice. Earlier this year, the firm was named one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, one of Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th consecutive year and to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

For more news, research and information from JLL, please visit: www.jll.com.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 17:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
01:17pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : JLL maintains top 200 ranking on Fortune 500
PU
12:07pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Austin light industrial park sells to Dogwood..
PU
11:57aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Santa Monica Ocean Avenue retail sells to Uni..
PU
08:15aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : HSBC London Wholesale Banking Head to Join Jo..
MT
07:31aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : JLL Appoints Kylie Kendrick as Chief Operatin..
PR
06/01JONES LANG LASALLE INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
06/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Grocery-anchored retail center near Cleveland..
PU
06/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Northern Virginia's Dulles Executive Plaza tr..
PU
06/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : REEP Equity to renovate Oakdell Way Townhomes..
PU
05/28JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Village on the Parkway urban retail village i..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 793 M - -
Net income 2021 630 M - -
Net Debt 2021 94,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 515 M 10 515 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 209,33 $
Last Close Price 204,95 $
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Patricia Maxson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED38.13%10 515
KE HOLDINGS INC.-12.07%64 439
CBRE GROUP, INC.42.95%29 496
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-14.86%28 271
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED29.31%15 578
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED41.61%9 560