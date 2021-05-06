Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Lake Jonathan Flats in growing MN submarket purchased for $30M

05/06/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, May 6, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today it has closed the $30 million sale for Lake Jonathan Flats, a multi-housing property totaling 117 units and located in Chaska, Minnesota, about 25 minutes southwest of Minneapolis.

JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Trident Development, to complete the sale to Ridgebrook Investments. JLL also worked on behalf of Ridgebrook Investments to secure a fixed rate loan through Bridgewater Bank.

The newly-constructed Lake Jonathan Flats feature studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans with open concepts, modern kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and private balconies. Community amenities include a fitness center, rooftop bar and coffee bar area.

Located at 3000 N. Chestnut St., the property is positioned in a growing submarket of Minneapolis. The southwest apartment submarket is demonstrating continued momentum, avoiding high rent increases and boasted for it's reasonable cost of living. Downtown Chaska is also known for its charm with various walkable neighborhood amenities, including Lake Jonathan and the Chaska Town Golf Course. In addition, the apartments are located near various employment options, including multiple Fortune 500 companies like General Mills, Optum and Best Buy.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Directors Dan Linnell, Mox Gunderson and Josh Talberg and Director Adam Hayton. Financing was led by Senior Managing Director Ken Dayton.

'Lake Jonathan Flats offers accessible rents for a luxury product,' said Linnell. 'The property had a rapid lease up and continues to have very strong fundamentals. We saw an incredible amount of demand from both private and institutional investors while marketing Lake Jonathan. The property ended up going to an exchange buyer after a competitive bidding process, and we continue to see Twin Cities suburban pricing test high-water marks. Our team had another fantastic experience representing and working with Trident Development.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : West Hollywood retail buildings sell to partn..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Development site near Washington, D.C. sells
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Multi-anchor power center in the Birmingham M..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Beachfront Allegria Hotel in Long Beach purch..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Lake Jonathan Flats in growing MN submarket p..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Joint venture purchases metro Denver trophy o..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Last-mile industrial acquisition in Southern ..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : New York-area light industrial building acqui..
PU
02:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Shoreham hotel in Midtown purchased
PU
02:05pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 710 M - -
Net income 2021 599 M - -
Net cash 2021 379 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 644 M 9 644 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 188,57 $
Last Close Price 187,97 $
Spread / Highest target 7,46%
Spread / Average Target 0,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Patricia Maxson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED26.69%9 644
KE HOLDINGS INC.-19.55%58 624
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-15.21%28 282
CBRE GROUP, INC.35.46%27 950
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED51.45%18 840
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED39.28%9 547