Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Last-mile distribution facility in Northern New Jersey sells

06/15/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MORRISTOWN, N.J, June 15, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of a 50,400-square-foot last-mile distribution facility fully leased to a multinational investment-grade tenant in Branchburg, New Jersey.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Elberon Development Group and The Avidan Group. NorthBridge Partners purchased the asset.

The facility is situated on 3.49 acres at 161 Meister Ave., less than one mile from State Route 22, the region's main commercial thoroughfare. The property is also minutes from Interstates 78 and 287, two of the New York metro area's largest and most heavily trafficked highways. Additionally, 161 Meister Ave. is situated in what is known as New Jersey's 'wealth belt' due to median household incomes more than two times the national average.

The tenant has occupied 161 Meister Ave. since it was constructed in 1988 and uses it as a last-mile delivery center that serves Somerset County and the wealthy regional community. The tenant, which has an unrivaled logistics network that sorts and processes more than 17 million shipments per day, recently executed a long-term lease extension, showcasing the property's strategic position to serve the booming industry. The building features a 22-foot clear height, five drive-in doors, and recently saw capital improvements including new offices, all new LED lighting and replacement of all HVAC systems.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the sellers was led by Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato, Mike Oliver, Jose Cruz and Mike Kavanagh.

'This is the most active and robust industrial market that we have seen all cycle,' Duval said. 'Investors continue to pursue opportunities in the industrial space and existing operators are rapidly ramping up their platforms.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 19:25:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
03:26pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Last-mile distribution facility in Northern N..
PU
01:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Strong life sciences demand fuels $155M sale ..
PU
01:20pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Trophy Barrington multi-housing property purc..
PU
06:48aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Wolfe Research Starts Jones Lang LaSalle at O..
MT
06/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Financing secured for newly-built, Class A Li..
PU
06/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Class A industrial portfolio near the Port of..
PU
06/10JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : $61M in construction financing secured to bui..
PU
06/10JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : $45M construction loan secured to build Class..
PU
06/10JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Greek Development acquires industrial site in..
PU
06/10JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Mixed-use property in West Hartford sells for..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 798 M - -
Net income 2021 630 M - -
Net Debt 2021 94,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 621 M 10 621 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 226,86 $
Last Close Price 207,00 $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Kylie Kendrick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED39.52%10 621
KE HOLDINGS INC.-22.75%56 615
CBRE GROUP, INC.39.83%28 851
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-14.23%28 333
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-3.80%12 395
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED36.36%9 316