Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Long Island light industrial facility sells for $13.75M

06/03/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $13.75 million sale of a 96,600-square-foot light industrial facility at 303 Smith St. in Farmingdale, New York.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of a private seller.

303 Smith St. is situated on four acres and located less than two miles from the Long Island Expressway. The property contains 76,000 square feet of warehouse and less than 20,000 square feet of office space. The multi-tenant facility is 92% leased and features clear heights up to 24 feet with two drive-in doors, 10 tailgates, freight elevator and ample parking. The seller acquired the property in 2004 from The New York Times and has made significant capital improvements, including installing solar power and a new roof.

JLL Capital Markets' recent research report details how multi-use logistics assets like 303 Smith St. are seeing increased investor interest due to the irreplaceable nature of the asset sub-class and compelling rent growth profiles.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the sellers was led by Jose Cruz, Jordan Avanzato, Marc Duval, Mike Kavanagh and Nick Stefans, along with Andrew Scandalios

'The Long Island Industrial market is rapidly expanding and attracting a flood of institutional capital as well as nationally-based e-commerce tenants,' Avanzato said. 'Over the last 12 months, we have seen nearly 25% rent growth and significant leasing velocity for last-mile light industrial facilities in Nassau County.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 18:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
02:27pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Long Island light industrial facility sells f..
PU
01:47pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Super regional retail center in Charlotte MSA..
PU
12:09pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : $11.85M sale completed for The Annex of New A..
PU
11:03aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Apartments adjacent to the Normandale Office ..
PU
09:19aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Offices expected to re-emerge, post-pandemic,..
PU
08:01aJLL  : Recognized as a Leader in the Workplace Systems Integrators Market by Ver..
PR
06/02JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Brett Paulsrud appointed to co-lead JLL Capit..
PU
06/02JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : JLL maintains top 200 ranking on Fortune 500
PU
06/02JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Austin light industrial park sells to Dogwood..
PU
06/02JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Santa Monica Ocean Avenue retail sells to Uni..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 793 M - -
Net income 2021 630 M - -
Net Debt 2021 94,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 578 M 10 578 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 209,33 $
Last Close Price 206,17 $
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Patricia Maxson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED38.96%10 578
KE HOLDINGS INC.-19.01%59 354
CBRE GROUP, INC.43.51%29 611
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-16.38%27 802
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED4.36%13 626
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED38.99%9 739