Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Long Island light industrial facility sells for $13.75M

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $13.75 million sale of a 96,600-square-foot light industrial facility at 303 Smith St. in Farmingdale, New York.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of a private seller.

303 Smith St. is situated on four acres and located less than two miles from the Long Island Expressway. The property contains 76,000 square feet of warehouse and less than 20,000 square feet of office space. The multi-tenant facility is 92% leased and features clear heights up to 24 feet with two drive-in doors, 10 tailgates, freight elevator and ample parking. The seller acquired the property in 2004 from The New York Times and has made significant capital improvements, including installing solar power and a new roof.

JLL Capital Markets' recent research report details how multi-use logistics assets like 303 Smith St. are seeing increased investor interest due to the irreplaceable nature of the asset sub-class and compelling rent growth profiles.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the sellers was led by Jose Cruz, Jordan Avanzato, Marc Duval, Mike Kavanagh and Nick Stefans, along with Andrew Scandalios

'The Long Island Industrial market is rapidly expanding and attracting a flood of institutional capital as well as nationally-based e-commerce tenants,' Avanzato said. 'Over the last 12 months, we have seen nearly 25% rent growth and significant leasing velocity for last-mile light industrial facilities in Nassau County.'

