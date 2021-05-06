Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : New York-area light industrial building acquisition financed

05/06/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 4, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged acquisition financing for 2 Palmer Terrace, a 60,400-square-foot, single-tenant, triple-net-leased light industrial building in a last-mile location in the suburban New York City community of Carlstadt, New Jersey.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Legacy Capital, to place the acquisition loan with Sound Point Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Situated on 2.97 acres, 2 Palmer Terrace is only five miles from New York City and less than one mile from the New Jersey Turnpike (Interstate 95), allowing the tenant to reach 20 million people within a 20-mile radius of the property. Additionally, the property is proximate to Newark International Airport, a major cargo hub, and Port Elizabeth-Newark, the principal ship facility for the New York metropolitan area. Additionally, 2 Palmer Terrace is in in the heart of the infill Meadowlands Industrial submarket, boasting the highest industrial rents in the New Jersey Industrial market.

Originally constructed in 1977 and renovated in 2014, the column-free building features clear heights ranging from 17 to 39 feet and four oversized drive-in bay doors. 2 Palmer Terrace is triple net leased to Sofive Soccer Centers, which uses the facility as one of its five locations in the Northeast that offers offering training, matches, leagues and tournament for athletes of all ages.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Directors Matthew Pizzolato and Thomas E. Didio, Jr.

'We continue to see tremendous demand from the lending community for well-located industrial product here in New Jersey,' Pizzolato said. 'We were thrilled to help the Legacy Capital team secure this acquisition loan.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 18:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
