Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Oklahoma City multi-housing portfolio totaling 512 units sold

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 18, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today it closed the sale of a three-property portfolio totaling 512 units located throughout the Oklahoma City area in Oklahoma.

JLL represented the seller, Security Properties, to complete the sale to the buyer, Hamilton Point Investments.

The portfolio consists of Chapel Ridge of Yukon, Chapel Ridge of Tinker and Crown Ridge of Edmond.

The Crown Ridge of Edmond is located at 2500 Thomas Dr. in Edmond. The property was built in 2004 and totals 160 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Chapel Ridge at Yukon is located at 11501 S.W. 15th St. in Yukon. The property was built in 2005 and totals 200 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units. Chapel Ridge of Tinker is located at 5707 S.E. 48th St. in Oklahoma City, was built in 2005 and totals 152 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units.

Oklahoma City and its surrounding areas are rapidly growing, experiencing a 15 percent population growth over the last decade due to a diversifying employment base of aviation/aerospace, energy and biotech sectors, in addition to growth within the city's prominent logistics and industrial hubs. Additionally, each property benefits from other key economic drivers like the Tinker Air Force Base and University of Central Oklahoma, which consists of over 17,000 students, 3,000 employees and 800 faculty.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Doug Childers and Senior Directors Michael Fox and Steven Hahn, Jr.

