Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Redevelopment opportunity sold in high-growth LA market

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 29, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $2.9 million sale of a covered land play consisting of a 3,600-square-foot value-add retail building with future development potential in the heart of Koreatown, one of the most active and emerging neighborhoods in Los Angeles, California.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a private family office based out of Los Angeles. A private investor purchased the asset.

Completed in 1920, the one-story building is currently fully leased to Ace Hardware on a month-to-month basis, providing the new owner with an income stream while they go through the re-entitlement process with the city. Based on current zoning, the new owner could eventually redevelop the property into a multi-housing asset with between 23 and 41 units, depending on if they take advantage of Los Angeles' Transit Oriented Communities (TOC) program that would allow for a larger unit count.

The property consists of 0.21 acres at 513 Western Ave. on the southwest corner of West 5th Street and South Western Avenue just north of Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown, one of the most impressive growth submarkets in Los Angeles. This central Los Angeles location puts the site between Downtown LA, Hollywood, Miracle Mile and Hancock Park, making it ideal for retail or multi-housing uses. Additionally, the property has near immediate access to the Purple Line's Wilshire / Western Station and is 2.8 miles from both the 101 and Interstate 10, providing quick, convenient and affordable access to the majority of Los Angeles' robust employment and cultural hubs.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales Advisory team representing the seller was led by Director Adam Friedlander (Ca. Lic. #1806555).

'The ACE Hardware investment offering was a unique opportunity to acquire a single-tenant storefront retail building at a below market rent,' Friedlander said. 'In addition, the ACE Hardware lease was month to month.

'Opportunistic buyers were attracted to the property and understood the future development potential of the site,' he added. 'Dense, in-fill locations of Los Angeles continue to be highly sought after by developers looking to redevelop commercial properties into its highest and best use.'

