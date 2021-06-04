Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Refi secured for FalconView Apartments in Colorado Springs

06/04/2021 | 11:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, June 4, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today it arranged a $61 million refinancing for the FalconView Apartments, a Class A, garden-style multi-housing property in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Etkin Johnson Real Estate Partners, to secure the 10-year fixed-rate permanent financing through MetLife Investment Management.

Built in 2020, the FalconView Apartments consist of 288 one-, two- and three-bedroom units across 16 three-story buildings. Units include open, airy floorplans averaging 987 square feet with lots of sunlight, 9' ceilings, stainless steel appliances, high-end finishes, and attached single-car garages for select units. Community amenities include a dog park, grilling area, garden, fitness center with yoga studio, pool and sun deck with views of the Pikes Peak mountains, generous. The property is also One Green Globes Certified.

Located at 10691 Cadence Pt. less than a mile from Interstate 25 in North Colorado Springs, the property is proximate to 3.3 million square feet of office and 695,000 square feet of retail space within a two-mile radius. Colorado Springs is one of the most affluent and fastest growing areas in Colorado, with major private employers marking it home. The property is also situated off Federal Dr. and Cadence Pt., offering direct access to the entire city's metropolitan area, including a 15-minute drive to Downtown Colorado Springs, and just an hour drive from Denver.

'FalconView was designed to meet the growing demands of young professionals and families living and working along the I-25 corridor,' said Derek Conn, Executive Vice President and Partner at Etkin Johnson. 'We assembled a best-in-class to team to develop and manage this project. The tremendous performance of the lease-up and subsequent financing is a testament to the quality of the community.'

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Eric Tupler and Senior Director Brock Yaffe.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge deliver best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement, or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 04 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2021 15:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
11:21aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Refi secured for FalconView Apartments in Col..
PU
10:29aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Two-project development site in Forest Hill, ..
PU
06/03JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : $42.84M acquisition financing secured for Lol..
PU
06/03JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Long Island light industrial facility sells f..
PU
06/03JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Super regional retail center in Charlotte MSA..
PU
06/03JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : $11.85M sale completed for The Annex of New A..
PU
06/03JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Apartments adjacent to the Normandale Office ..
PU
06/03JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Offices expected to re-emerge, post-pandemic,..
PU
06/03JLL  : Recognized as a Leader in the Workplace Systems Integrators Market by Ver..
PR
06/02JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED  : Brett Paulsrud appointed to co-lead JLL Capit..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 793 M - -
Net income 2021 630 M - -
Net Debt 2021 94,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 593 M 10 593 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 209,33 $
Last Close Price 206,46 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Patricia Maxson Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED39.15%10 593
KE HOLDINGS INC.-24.85%55 079
CBRE GROUP, INC.41.58%29 213
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-18.88%26 978
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED4.36%13 001
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED38.99%9 541